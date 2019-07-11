|
|
Bernard Gola
Washington Township - Bernard Gola of Washington Township, NJ and Highland Beach, FL passed away on July 8th, 2019 at the age of 92. He was born in Kielce, Poland and came to America in 1945 after surviving the Holocaust. He opened a retail business in Paterson, NJ in 1955, Belle Cotton Shop, which is still operating today.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was predeceased by his first wife Belle and is survived by his wife Bernice, daughters Denise Schwartz and Michele Gola, his son-in-law Mark Schwartz and grandchildren Bari & Alex Schwartz, Marissa Frudden, Adriana Stapelman as well as his stepchildren Joan & Alan Stapelman.
The funeral service was held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, followed by burial at Cedar Park Cemetery (Paramus, NJ). For all further information, please visit: www.SchoemsChapel.com. Funeral arrangements were by Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel, Inc.