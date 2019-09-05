|
Bernard Goldsholl
Saddle Brook - Bernard Goldsholl, age 97, passed away on August 7, 2019. Bernie was born in the Bronx to the late Esther and Morris Goldsholl. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School and then joined the Navy, serving during World War II.
Bernie married Adeline in 1951 and they eventually settled in Saddle Brook in 1955. He worked at Bendix as an instrument assembler for 10 years before becoming the owner of Saddle Brook Hardware where he worked for the next 30 years. He also worked as a realtor for both Jill Realty and Weichert Realty in Bergen County.
Bernie was active in Saddle Brook politics, serving on the Township Council for 23 years. Always interested in the greater good for Saddle Brook, Bernie enjoyed working with his council colleagues to bring positive change to the community. This was evident at the beginning of his council tenure when he introduced township recycling long before it was regulated and fashionable. He served as president of the local Democratic Club as well as many other positions within the club.
Bernie was the beloved husband of the late Adeline for 67 years. He was the devoted father of Lawrence Goldsholl (wife Raphalin), Gary Goldsholl, Ken Goldsholl (wife Nancy), Nancy Chazen (husband Paul) and David Goldsholl (wife Diane). Cherished Grandfather of Douglas Chazen (wife Katie), Allison Chazen, David Goldsholl, Robert Goldsholl, Ryan Goldsholl, Michael Goldsholl and Matthew Goldsholl. Proud great grandfather of Penelope. Dear brother of Sylvia Goldsholl, Ruth Schutz(deceased) and Gertrude Schiffer (deceased).
A Memorial Service will be held for Bernie on Sunday, September 8th at the Marriott Hotel in Saddle Brook. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 3:00 PM.
In lieu of gifts or flowers, consider donations to the Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps., the Saddle Brook Fire Department or the Sierra Club.