Dr. Bernard Greenspan
River Edge - Dr. Bernard Greenspan of River Edge and South Orange, New Jersey passed away on August 15, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Brooklyn NY on July 11, 1937 to Alan and Shirley Greenspan. Bernard or Bernie, as he was known to all, practiced family medicine in New Jersey for over 50 years. A devoted and extremely well-respected doctor, he went on house calls until his retirement in 2016. He was revered among his thousands of patients and hundreds of friends for his dedication, medical skill, and integrity. A man whose generosity of spirit and heart extended to his relationships from coast to coast and the Bahamas, where he provided medical care and advice. Bernie loved his family and friends, creating many events to celebrate life, from pool parties to family trips. An avid traveler, he was most at home in Treasure Cay, the Bahamas, fishing and socializing with his American and Bahamian friends. Predeceased by his beloved spouse Eileen and his wonderful daughter Judith, he is survived by his son Brian, daughter in law Elizabeth, grandson Michael, son in law Adrian Lopez, grandson Aaron, granddaughter Ariella, brother's Elliott, spouse Sandy, Sheldon, spouse Barbara and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be forever remembered as a devoted son, brother, and father to his parents and family. His kind will be sorely missed. Funeral service will be held at Cedar Park Cemetery, Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:30 AM. Shiva information will be provided. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.