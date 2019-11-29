|
Bernard Gustavsen
Dumont - Bernard (Fondly known as Bernie or Ben) Gustavsen, 77, of Dumont (formerly of Haworth), died peacefully on November 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elaine (née Gaertner). Devoted father of Douglas (Tina), Jeffrey, Dana (Daniel) O'Connor. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Ashley, Nickolas, Francesca, and Logan. Also survived by a brother-in-law, John Toomey. Predeceased by his sister, Diana Toomey.
Bernard was born to Florence (née Leach) and Bernard Gustavsen in North Bergen. He was a truck driver for many years with Seibert Trucking, Gross & Hecht, White Rose Foods and Fillo Factory and was the owner of Norgus Transport, Inc., Haworth, from which he retired in August, 2018. He was a member and Deacon of the South Presbyterian Church, South Presbyterian Church Cancer Group and the Tri-State Mopar Club, Paramus.
Visiting Saturday, November 30th, 4-8 PM, with a Service at 7 PM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernard's memory to any .