Services
Frech Funeral Home
161 Washington Avenue
Dumont, NJ 07628
(201) 384-0013
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Gustavsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Gustavsen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Gustavsen Obituary
Bernard Gustavsen

Dumont - Bernard (Fondly known as Bernie or Ben) Gustavsen, 77, of Dumont (formerly of Haworth), died peacefully on November 27, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Elaine (née Gaertner). Devoted father of Douglas (Tina), Jeffrey, Dana (Daniel) O'Connor. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Ashley, Nickolas, Francesca, and Logan. Also survived by a brother-in-law, John Toomey. Predeceased by his sister, Diana Toomey.

Bernard was born to Florence (née Leach) and Bernard Gustavsen in North Bergen. He was a truck driver for many years with Seibert Trucking, Gross & Hecht, White Rose Foods and Fillo Factory and was the owner of Norgus Transport, Inc., Haworth, from which he retired in August, 2018. He was a member and Deacon of the South Presbyterian Church, South Presbyterian Church Cancer Group and the Tri-State Mopar Club, Paramus.

Visiting Saturday, November 30th, 4-8 PM, with a Service at 7 PM, at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernard's memory to any .
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -