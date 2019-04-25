|
|
Bernard (Bernie) H. Ahrens III
Garfield - Bernard (Bernie) H. Ahrens III, age 63, of Garfield and formerly of Saddle Brook passed on April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Tammy Ahrens (nee Smith). Loving father of Bernard (Sonny) H. Ahrens IV and his fiancé Andrea and step-father to Stacey, Tammy and Thomas. Dearest brother of Jody Ahrens and uncle to Tarryn, Amber, Stephanie and Evan. Bernie is also survived by many cousins.
Bernie was a Police Officer for Saddle Brook Police Department retiring as a Lieutenant after 27 years of service. He was also a member of PBA Local 102 and a member of the NJ Blue Knights Police Motorcycle Club. Bernie was also a former member of the Order of DeMolay, a youth organization related to Masonic organizations and Free Masonry. Bernie also loved to paint and customize motorcycles and also worked at DJ Custom Sign Co. of Garfield.
Gathering and visiting hours at Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4-8 PM. Funeral services at the funeral home on Saturday April 27, 2019 at 11AM. Cremation to immediately follow at Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local .