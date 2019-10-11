|
Bernard J. Faulkner
Little Ferry - Bernard J. Faulkner, long time Little Ferry resident, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the age of 70 years. Barney worked as a parts manager for Teterboro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. Beloved father of Nicholas Faulkner and his wife C.J., and Erin Ennis and her husband Jesse. Cherished grandfather of Aidan, William, and Adeline. Loving brother of Pat Kruse, Kathy Rivers, and the late Diane Ryan. He is also survived by Ellen Woods, Janice and Vinnie Taffaro. The funeral service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home on Sunday at 5:30pm. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2 to 6pm. Cremation is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Barney's honor to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Vorheesingwersen.com