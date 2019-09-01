|
Bernard J. Golick
Township of Washington - Bernard J. Golick, 84, of Township of Washington, NJ passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. Born and raised in Garfield, NJ he has resided in the Township of Washington, NJ for over 50 years. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in the Township of Washington. Bernie served on the planning board for the Township of Washington for many years. Prior to retiring in 1999, he was employed as a District Service Engineer for the Ford Motor Company in Teterboro, NJ for 35 years. As an avid car enthusiast, his passions involved racing and fixing cars. Bernie loved football and was a proud New York Giants season ticket holder for the past 57 years. He was a rare combination of a strong will but with a love for everyone and would always lend a helping hand.
Beloved husband of Elizabeth (Tuella) Golick. Loving and devoted father of Brian and Kathleen Golick. Cherished grandfather of Christian and Ethan. Adored brother of the late Michael L., Robert R., and Irene H.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday 3 -8 PM at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. A Funeral Mass is planned for Wednesday, September 4, 2019 10:00 AM at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 668 Ridgewood Road, Township of Washington, NJ 07676. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ. For additional information please visit www.vpfairlawn.com