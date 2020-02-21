Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Bernard J. Jaffry

Bernard J. Jaffry, age 75, of Garfield passed on Friday, February 21, 2020. Beloved husband to Dianna Jaffry (nee Rice.) Bernard is survived by his children Tommy Jaffry, Laura Leider, Timothy Jaffry (Danielle,) Harry Jaffry (Jody) and Annick Kapusta (Stas,) his grandchildren Shane, Aiden, Tia, Layne, Christian, Olivia and Rebecca and his sister Regine Von Wangenheim.

Bernard worked for many years as an aircraft mechanic. He worked for Pan Am from 1966-1990, Delta from 1990-2006 and Mach II for five years until he retired.

Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. A memorial service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday February 23, 2020 from 2-4pm.
