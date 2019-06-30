|
Franklin Lakes - Bernard J. Murphy, 98, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, formerly of Floral Park, NY, passed away on June 27, 2019. Bern was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (nee Moran) and his daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Joseph Fowler. He is survived by his sons, Brian and his wife, Virginia, Kevin and his wife, Laurie, his sister, Agnes Murphy, his brother, Eddie Murphy, his seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The Murphy family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 9:00 until 10:30 am at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am at St Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund, 156 West 56th St, NY, NY 10019 (www.answerthecall.org)