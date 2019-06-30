Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St Elizabeth's Church
700 Wyckoff Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1921 - 2019
Bernard J. Murphy Obituary
Bernard J. Murphy

Franklin Lakes - Bernard J. Murphy, 98, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, formerly of Floral Park, NY, passed away on June 27, 2019. Bern was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Patricia (nee Moran) and his daughter and son-in-law Patricia and Joseph Fowler. He is survived by his sons, Brian and his wife, Virginia, Kevin and his wife, Laurie, his sister, Agnes Murphy, his brother, Eddie Murphy, his seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The Murphy family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 2, 9:00 until 10:30 am at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff. Funeral mass will follow at 11:00 am at St Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New York Police & Fire Widows' & Children's Benefit Fund, 156 West 56th St, NY, NY 10019 (www.answerthecall.org)
