Bernard J. Weisse
Bernard J. Weisse

New Milford - Bernard J. Weisse, 87, of New Milford passed away on June 8, 2020. A Veteran of the Korean War he was a Garage Door installer for Codner Door Co., Bergenfield. Predeceased by his parents Mary and Bernard J. Weisse he was the devoted husband of the late Ann M. Weisse. Beloved father of Gerri Ann Neiderhofer (Paul), Kathy Weisse, Lisa Lehr (Phil) and Nancy Haag (Brian). Loving grandfather of Drew (Jenny), Kate (Will), Sean, Danny, Kyle and Jared and great grandfather of Ilana Rose. Dear brother of Mary Lippmann and Thomas Weisse. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday from 3-7PM. Funeral service Saturday at 10AM. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Due to health concerns NO flowers can be accepted. Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
JUN
13
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
