Bernard T. McHugh
Dumont - Bernard T. McHugh, 85, of Dumont, died peacefully on December 10, 2019.
Beloved husband of 55 years to Rose Mary (née Mayol). Loving father of Rose Mary (Nick) Sirico and Cheryl Ann (Brian) Hughes. Cherished grandfather of Michele (Kenny) Kremer, Brianne, Nicholas, Connor, Michael, Brendan, Cole, and great-grandfather of Charlotte. Dear brother of Peter (Yolanda) McHugh. Also survived by a sister-in-law, Marilyn McHugh and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by two brothers, Patrick and Thomas (Joan) McHugh, and a sister, Kathleen (John) Brautigan.
Bernard was born in New York City to Bernard and Alice (nee McEntee) McHugh. He was a proud Navy veteran, and was an inspector with Con Edison, New York City, retiring in 1989. Bernard was a quartermaster and bartender for the VFW Post #6467, Bergenfield, and a member of the Dumont Lions Club.
A Celebration of Bernard's Life will take place on Sunday, December 15th, 4-8 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com. Funeral Mass Monday, December 16th, 11 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Entombment Garden of Memories, Washington Township.