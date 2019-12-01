|
Bernardo Cuervo
Midland Park - Bernardo Cuervo age 82 of Midland Park died peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Colombia, South America, Bernardo came to the United States in 1965 settling with his family in Paterson. He later moved to Midland Park in 1969. He was an accountant with Toys 'R' Us in Wayne for 36 years before his retirement in 2008. He was a parishioner of Church of the Nativity in Midland Park and a member of Fitness 19 also in Midland Park. Surviving is his loving wife of 60 years, Elssy, his devoted children, Juan Carlos and his wife Nery Cuervo and Miriam and her husband James Bell. Bernardo was a loving grandfather to Juan Miguel and Juan David. He also leaves his brothers, Mario and Gabriel and his sister Consuelo. The Cuervo family will receive friends on Thursday, 2:00 until 4:00 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ followed by a funeral talk at 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made in Bernardo's name to, Church of the Nativity, 315 Prospect Street, Midland Park, NJ 07432.