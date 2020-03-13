Services
Bernhard A. Rohe Obituary
Dumont - Bernhard A. Rohe, 83, of Dumont, NJ, died peacefully on March 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Christa (née Roetepohl). Loving father of Steven (Jeneffer) Rohe, Christine Reilly and Susan (Roy) Clause. Cherished grandfather of Chrissy, Michelle, Danielle, Eric, Andrea, Nicole and Allison. Loving great-grandfather to Shoshonna.

Bernhard was born in Vechta, Germany to Agnes (née Sommer) and August Rohe. He was the oldest of four brothers; Franz Rohe (deceased 2010), Mannfred Rohe (b. 1949), Englebert Rohe (deceased 2018). He was an electrician for 37 years with Local #3 IBEW, New York City. He was a great outdoorman. Bernie enjoyed sailing, fishing, hunting, skiing and snowshoeing. He and Christa were consummate travelers. But he most enjoyed spending time at the "Farm" in upstate N.Y. with friends, family, and especially with his 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Bernhard's life on Wednesday, March 18th, 2-4 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bernhard's memory to the Northern New Jersey and/or Dumont Ambulance Corps. The Rohe family would like to thank Elizabeth, who helped to take care of Bernie, the Dumont Police Department and Dumont Ambulance Corps for their professionalism and compassion.
