Bernice Blumenthal
Rivervale - Bernice Blumenthal, 91, of River Vale, formerly of Hackensack and Tenafly, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 20,1928 to Libby and Samuel Wekselblatt. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Irving and a son Steven. She was a graduate of L.I.U. and worked in retail as a buyer. After getting married, she became a homemaker. Later she combined her passion and skill for cooking and became a caterer with her best friend. She had a long and fulfilling career doing one of the things she enjoyed most. She was a loyal and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving children, son Shelley (Jan) of Blacksburg, VA, daughter, Hillary (Stuart) Komrower of River Vale and daughter-in-law Karen Blumenthal of Hackensack, NJ. Grandchildren Allison and Sam Kowrower and Abraham Blumenthal. A private service was held at the Knollwood Park Cemetery in Queens, NY on May 15. The family hopes to have a memorial service in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation (7151 N. Main St., Ste. 2, Clarkston, MI 48346) For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com or call (201) 947-3336.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.