Bernice Blumenthal
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Blumenthal

Rivervale - Bernice Blumenthal, 91, of River Vale, formerly of Hackensack and Tenafly, passed away on May 13, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 20,1928 to Libby and Samuel Wekselblatt. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Irving and a son Steven. She was a graduate of L.I.U. and worked in retail as a buyer. After getting married, she became a homemaker. Later she combined her passion and skill for cooking and became a caterer with her best friend. She had a long and fulfilling career doing one of the things she enjoyed most. She was a loyal and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving children, son Shelley (Jan) of Blacksburg, VA, daughter, Hillary (Stuart) Komrower of River Vale and daughter-in-law Karen Blumenthal of Hackensack, NJ. Grandchildren Allison and Sam Kowrower and Abraham Blumenthal. A private service was held at the Knollwood Park Cemetery in Queens, NY on May 15. The family hopes to have a memorial service in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation (7151 N. Main St., Ste. 2, Clarkston, MI 48346) For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com or call (201) 947-3336.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc.
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(888) 700-3336
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved