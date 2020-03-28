|
Bernice Bushoven
Wyckoff - Bernice J. Bushoven age 93 of Wyckoff went to be with her Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020. Born and raised in Clifton and in Midland Park, Bea moved with her family to Wyckoff 71 years ago. She worked as a bookkeeper for Coats & Clark, a sewing accessory firm in Fair Lawn for 46 years before her retirement in 1991. Bea was a member of the Cedar Hill Christian Reformed Church in Wyckoff. In her retirement, Bea enjoyed volunteering at Ditto to raise money for Eastern Christian schools and knitting baby hats for all the newborns at Valley Hospital.
God provided Bea with the love of special neighbors in the way of the Smid family. They cared for her as their own for many years.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers; memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Christian School Association, 50 Oakwood Avenue, North Haledon, NJ 07508.
Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.