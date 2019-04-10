Services
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
(201) 438-6708
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Kimak Funeral Home
425 Broad Street
Carlstadt, NJ 07072
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Assumption R.C. Church
Wood-Ridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Slattery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice C. Slattery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice C. Slattery Obituary
Bernice C. Slattery

Wood-Ridge - Bernice C. Slattery (nee Fausak), 98, of Wood-Ridge for over 65 years, passed away at home on April 5, 2019. She was a homemaker, enjoyed writing poetry, and took dance lessons at Edie's Dance Factory. Mrs. Slattery was a parishioner of Assumption Church. She was a member of the Contemporary Club in Wood-Ridge and would regularly write a column about the club's events in the town newspaper, The Independent. Bernice was also a member of the Wood-Ridge V.F.W. Auxiliary Post 3616 and the Wood-Ridge Fire Dept. Auxiliary. She was a huge Duke basketball fan and loved "Coach K". Beloved wife of the late Fred Roes and then John Slattery. Loving mother of Jan West and her husband Greg and Ed Roes and his wife Maureen Kubica. Cherished grandmother of Mike West, Kyle Roes, Scott Roes, Bryan Roes, Eddie Roes and Chelsea Roes. Dear sister of the late Edward Fausak, Lorraine Fausak and Mildred Fausak. Caring aunt of Robert E. Fausak and great aunt of Edward A. Fausak. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in Assumption R.C. Church, Wood-Ridge at 9:30 AM. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visitation Friday 2-4, 7-9 PM.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now