|
|
Bernice F. Nagy
January 10, 1923 - October 2, 2019 - Bernice, 96, passed away peacefully at Edgewood Vista Memory Care, Omaha, NE.
Predeceased by her beloved husband, Zigmond M. Nagy and granddaughter Gina Tringali. Loving mother of Eugene Nagy and wife Valerie, Douglas Nagy and wife Karen, and Lee Mikula and husband Paul. Cherished grandmother of nine grandchildren and great grandmother of ten great grandchildren.
Bernice was born in Perth Amboy, NJ to Mary (née Czobotor) and Joseph Lewczyk. During World War II, Bernice was a bookkeeper with the Perth Amboy Arsenal. Later, in Dumont, N.J., in addition to devoting her life to raising her family, she was an Avon representative for 35 years, an active member of the St. Mary Parish including preparing cooked meals for the homeless and also was active with the Dumont Fire Department Independent Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Funeral Mass, Saturday, October 12th, 10 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont, NJ. Cremation private. Visiting Friday, October 11th, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Avenue, Dumont, N.J.