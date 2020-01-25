|
|
Bernice Graf Barnes
Wilmington, NC - Bernice Graf Barnes was called home to God peacefully surrounded by family on January 20, 2020 from Haven House at Davis Health Center in Wilmington, NC where she lived the last eighteen months of her earthly life.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00am Jan 31, 2020 at St. Mark Catholic Church in Wilmington, NC with Father Gregory Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. Interment will be private for immediate family following Mass. Go to quinnmcgowen.com for full obituary.