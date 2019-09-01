|
|
Bernice Kennelly
Leonia, NJ - Kennelly, Bernice nee: Grothues, age 83, of a lifelong resident of Leonia, on August 30, 2019. She was born in Englewood, NJ. Beloved wife of the late Edward W. Kennelly. Devoted mother of Kathryn Craig and her husband Chris, Steven Kennelly and his late wife Rita, Edward R. Kennelly and his wife Nancy, Danny Kennelly and his late wife Patricia, Christine DeSanto, and Bernice's much loved dog Kerry. Cherished grandmother of Christian, Connor, Kelsey, Katie, Emily, Ryan, Lia, Mary, Annie, Molly, Matty and Charlotte.
Bernice was an active member of the Saint John's RC Church, Leonia, where she made many life-long friends. She was the recent recipient of the Knights of Columbus Community Service Award. She dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren and volunteered in many of their endeavors. Bernice was a constant caregiver to many friends, family, and loved ones which included hundreds of animals. Her life was filled with loving others and she will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Bergen County Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ 07608
The family will receive their friends on Monday 9/2 from 4-8pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave at 10:30 AM on Tuesday 9/3 for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. John's R. C. Church at 11am. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com