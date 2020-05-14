Bernice Titmas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice Titmas

Totowa - Titmas, Bernice (nee Argentieri), age 93 of Totowa at rest in Bloomingdale on May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Red" Titmas (2016). Loving mother of Patricia "Pat" Manzo and her husband Nicola of Totowa, Raymond B. Titmas and his wife, Pamela of West Milford, Mark Titmas and his wife, Dora of Secaucus, Eugene Titmas of Totowa and the late Dominick Titmas. Dear grandmother of Dawn Gail, Christine Dellanno, Nicholas Manzo, Marc Manzo, Maureen McLaughlin, Ryan McLaughlin, Nicole Giantonio, Alexandria Titmas, and Patricia Jean "PJ" Titmas. Great- grandmother of Ryann, Gabriella, Francesca, Sophia, Joseph, Alexa, Peyton and Carmine. Sister of Rose Iannelli, Gloria Trentacosta and the late Anthony, Frank, Nick, Albert, Vincent and Angelina. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Totowa in 2005. She worked in the reconciling department of 1st National Bank, Totowa. She was also a homemaker. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salesian Sisters, 655 Belmont Ave., Haledon, N.J. 07508 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved