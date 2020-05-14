Bernice Titmas
Totowa - Titmas, Bernice (nee Argentieri), age 93 of Totowa at rest in Bloomingdale on May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond "Red" Titmas (2016). Loving mother of Patricia "Pat" Manzo and her husband Nicola of Totowa, Raymond B. Titmas and his wife, Pamela of West Milford, Mark Titmas and his wife, Dora of Secaucus, Eugene Titmas of Totowa and the late Dominick Titmas. Dear grandmother of Dawn Gail, Christine Dellanno, Nicholas Manzo, Marc Manzo, Maureen McLaughlin, Ryan McLaughlin, Nicole Giantonio, Alexandria Titmas, and Patricia Jean "PJ" Titmas. Great- grandmother of Ryann, Gabriella, Francesca, Sophia, Joseph, Alexa, Peyton and Carmine. Sister of Rose Iannelli, Gloria Trentacosta and the late Anthony, Frank, Nick, Albert, Vincent and Angelina. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Totowa in 2005. She worked in the reconciling department of 1st National Bank, Totowa. She was also a homemaker. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salesian Sisters, 655 Belmont Ave., Haledon, N.J. 07508 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.