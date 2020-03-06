Services
Bernice Vogel Obituary
Pompton Plains - Bernice Vogel, 84, of Pompton Plains, went home to be with her Lord on February 29, 2020.

Bernice was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her children, Gail Van Schepen and her husband Robert, Debra Sanders and her husband Ken, Brenda DeJong and her husband Roger, Donna McCann and her husband Gary, Sharen Schulz and her husband Michael, and Steven Vogel and his wife Sharon; her sister, Lucy Laan; 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, George; her granddaughter, Sarah Schulz; two sisters and one brother.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bernice's memory to Eastern Christian School Association would be greatly appreciated by her family.
