Bertha Eikerapen Lindefjeld
Paramus - Bertha Eikerapen Lindefjeld, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Paramus, New Jersey on April 4, 2019, after a long illness, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 19, 1940 on the Eikerapen Farm in Aaseral, Norway to parents Torstein and Thora Eikerapen. As a young woman, she traveled to New Jersey, where she met and married the love of her life, her husband Knut Andersen Lindefjeld. He passed away in Norway in 2009. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of two children, Sandra and Teddy Knut. She loved entertaining and cooking for family and friends and she was always eager and willing to help others. Bertha's professional success as Vice President of Customer Material Requirements for East Air Corporation in Hackensack, New Jersey was a testament to her hard work and dedication. She retired in December of 2018 after 40 years with the company. Bertha never forgot her Norwegian roots and remained very active in the American Scandinavian Society, The Sons of Norway and other Scandinavian organizations. She is survived by her dear daughter, Sandra Lindefjeld Hodne and her son Trygve Knut Hodne of Middletown, NY and Eikerapen, Norway. She is also survived by her dear son, Teddy Knut Lindefjeld, his wife Susan Askling Lindefjeld, and their two daughters Kelsey Joy Lindefjeld and Amanda Bergitte Lindefjeld of Woodcliff Lake, NJ. In Norway, Bertha is missed by her dear sisters Astrid Aasheim, Anna Torhild Eikerapen, Randi Eikerapen, Gudrun Marie Eikerapen, and her dear brother Elling Eikerapen, as well as their families, and her extended family and friends in America and in Norway. She is also predeceased by her dear sister, Turid Margrethe Eikerapen.
A service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00am at The Mission Church, 128 Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ where she and Knut were married 57 years ago. A Memorial Service will also be held in the Aaseral Church, Aaseral Norway where she will be laid to rest with her parents and husband.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor her life can make donations to the American Liver Foundation.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 S Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ.
