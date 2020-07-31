1/
Bertha Heyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bertha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bertha Heyer

Boca Raton - Heyer, Bertha "Bobbie", age 86 of Boca Raton, Florida, formerly of Paramus, New Jersey, Brooklyn, New York and London, England passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2020. She was married for sixty amazing years to the love of her life Stanley, who predeceased her in 2017. She was a loving and proud mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was the former owner of Faith's Hair World, in Washington Twsp., NJ. She served on the Paramus PTA and Community School. She was involved in many charitable organizations, including the Boca Pointe Pap Corp for cancer research, where she was Treasurer for 17 years. She loved Mahjong and family cruising.

Bobbie is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law Mark and Nina Heyer of Vero Beach, Florida and devoted daughter and son-in-law Faith and John Krawczyk of Lake Worth, Florida and six adoring grandchildren: Phillip Heyer and his wife Samantha of Denver, Colorado, Brittany, Alexandra and Remi Heyer of Vero Beach, Florida and Alexis and Ashley Krawczyk of Lake Worth, Florida. She was dearly loved and will be in our hearts forever.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM at Star of David Memorial Funeral Chapel, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, Florida.

Donations in Bobbie's memory may be made to the Boca Pointe Pap Corps.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7801 Bailey Road
North Lauderdale, FL 33068
9547229000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved