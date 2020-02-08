|
Bertha J. Stronach
Wyckoff - Bertha J. Stronach, 94 on February 7, 2020 of Wyckoff, NJ formerly of Ramsey. Bertha was a 25 year employee of IBM in Franklin Lakes, NJ where her career flourished she began as a secretary and ultimately became a Training Programs Manager. Bertha was able to travel the world while working at IBM. She retired as a Certified Professional Secretary and Past International President of the International Association of Administrative Professionals. She was honored by the Republican Women in Industry for her accomplishments. She was also presented with the Golden Plate Award by the American Academy of Achievement. Bertha moved to Heritage Manor in December 2007 where her suggestions helped create new programs for the residents. She started a book club, discussion groups for high-functioning Alzheimer's patients, wrote welcoming socials for the new residents and was the president of the Christian Health Care Center's resident council. In 2009 Bertha received the Heritage Manor Nursing Home Resident Better Life Award. Bertha often spoke about the kindness the CHCC family showed her throughout her many years of residence. Bertha always had a positive attitude, brilliant ideas and always made sure to dress her best. Bertha is survived by many loving and caring friends. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church in Ramsey, NJ. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. (201-327-0030)