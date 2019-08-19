Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West)
Fair Lawn, NJ
Bertha Mayo Obituary
Bertha Mayo

Hillsborough - Bertha Mayo, age 65, of Hillsborough, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Matilda Mayo and the late Ralph Mayo, dear sister of Edward Mayo and his wife Victoria, David Mayo and his wife Margie, Victoria Mayo Garrett, Gary Mayo, and the late Israel Mayo.

Services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Louis Suburban Chapel 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West), Fair Lawn, NJ, burial will follow at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Memorial donations in memory of Bertha Mayo may be made to your own favorite charity.
