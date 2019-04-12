|
Bertha Molendyk
Wayne - Molendyk, Bertha (nee Veldkamp), age 88, of Wayne, on Monday, April 10, 2019. Born in East Orange, Bertha had been a resident of Prospect Park for most of her life before moving to Wayne two years ago. Bertha had worked at the Hillside Laundromat and was a member of the American Legion Post # 240 of Prospect Park. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo and arcade games, cooking and baking, and taking to trips to the beach, especially Atlantic City and Wildwood. Throughout her life and especially around the holidays, Bertha loved making crafts and attending craft fairs. Bertha Molendyk was the beloved wife of the late Cornelius Molendyk (1984). Loving mother of the late Bertha Maxfield (2015) and her husband Donald of North Haledon, Hermina Wolfe and her husband Michael of Greenwood Lake, NY, and Dirk Molendyk and his wife Jessie of FL. Grandmother of Lisa Landreville and her husband Paul, Dawn Hulme and her husband George, Melanie Lombardi and her husband Michael, Amanda Wolfe, Brittany Smith and her husband Alex, Meredith Wolfe and her fiancé Brandon Remp, Jessica Scoble and her husband Anthony, Michael Scoble, and Molly Molendyk. Great grandmother of Raven, Sebastian, Harleigh, Rachael, Samantha, Jacob, Isabella, Emiliana, Niccola, and Anessa. Predeceased by her two brothers and two sisters. She is also survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Interment will take place privately at Fair Lawn Memorial Cemetery, Fair Lawn. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 12:00pm, meeting at Unity Christian Reformed Church, 339 North 11th Street, Prospect Park. Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00pm. (www.browningforshay.com)