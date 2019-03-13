|
Bertha Myhren
Oradell - Bertha Myhren (née Thomson), 90, of Oradell, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on March 5, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Loving wife of 68 years to Ernest Myhren. Devoted mother of Signe Myhren, Eric Myhren (Linda) and Lisa Willis (David.) Precious grandmother of Christy, Emily, Kelsey, Erika, Evan and Lauren. Bertha is also survived by her loving caregiver of 6 years, Beatrice Ndambuki.
Born in Passaic, NJ to Caroline (née Geddes) and Richard Thomson, Bertha was very proud of her Scottish heritage. She was a commercial artist in Manhattan prior to starting her family, and was an art teacher for the Oradell Public School's after-school program, a second-grade Sunday school teacher at the First Congregational Church of River Edge for 20 years, and a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood. Bertha was a gifted artist, excellent seamstress, outstanding cook and baker. She and Ernie made the perfect pair, because she loved to cook and he loved to eat!
Visitation at 10:30 a.m. and Funeral Service at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at First Congregational Church, 109 Continental Avenue, River Edge. Interment of cremains to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bertha's memory to the First Congregational Church Kitchen Renovation Fund. Arrangements Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge.