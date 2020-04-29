Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Roehrich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha (Bobbie) Roehrich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha (Bobbie) Roehrich Obituary
Bertha (Bobbie) Roehrich

Bertha (Bobbie) Roehrich, age 99, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Roehrich. Loving mother to Richard Roehrich and his wife Rhonda and Lance Roehrich and his wife Rachel. Dear grandmother to Gregory Roehrich and his wife Robin, Carly Mechtly and her husband Luke, Wesley Roehrich and Trevor Roehrich and great-grandmother to Ellie Roehrich and Samantha Roehrich, Wyatt Mechtly, Rhett, Mechtly and Elliott Mechtly.

Her greatest joy was her home and beloved family. She loved spending time with her family and showed her love by cooking big meals and baking (why she lovingly became known as "Grandma Cookie"). Even in her older age she always had so much spunk, was up for anything and loved to laugh. She will be forever missed.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Daughters of Miriam, Clifton, NJ for their love and care over the past five years.

Due to the pandemic, sadly, there will be no public funeral or church services.

Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. is handling arrangements
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -