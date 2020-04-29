|
Bertha (Bobbie) Roehrich
Bertha (Bobbie) Roehrich, age 99, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard Roehrich. Loving mother to Richard Roehrich and his wife Rhonda and Lance Roehrich and his wife Rachel. Dear grandmother to Gregory Roehrich and his wife Robin, Carly Mechtly and her husband Luke, Wesley Roehrich and Trevor Roehrich and great-grandmother to Ellie Roehrich and Samantha Roehrich, Wyatt Mechtly, Rhett, Mechtly and Elliott Mechtly.
Her greatest joy was her home and beloved family. She loved spending time with her family and showed her love by cooking big meals and baking (why she lovingly became known as "Grandma Cookie"). Even in her older age she always had so much spunk, was up for anything and loved to laugh. She will be forever missed.
Our family would like to thank the staff of Daughters of Miriam, Clifton, NJ for their love and care over the past five years.
Due to the pandemic, sadly, there will be no public funeral or church services.
Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. is handling arrangements