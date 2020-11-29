Bertram Allen Weiss, MD, FACS
Bertram Allen Weiss, MD, FACS, age 91, died on the evening of November 27, 2020. He was also known to many as B. Allen, Allen, or Dr. B., but he is most fondly remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, brother, stepfather, and friend.
He was born in Flatbush, NY on October 22, 1929, to Alexander and Bertha (Schorr) Weiss. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Helen (Weiss) Hahn, Evelyn (Weiss) Fox, and Warren Weiss.
Weiss graduated from Midwood High School, Midwood Brooklyn in 1947, from Cornell University in 1951, and New York Medical College, in 1955. He did his surgical residency at Montefiore Hospital, Bronx, N.Y.
Weiss enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a ship's doctor, sailing between the Brooklyn Navy Yard and Barcelona, Spain prior to opening his private practice at North Jersey Surgical Associates.
Weiss was on staff at Fair Lawn Memorial Hospital (Fair Lawn, N.J.) St. Joseph's Medical Center Hospital (Paterson, N.J.), Barnert Hospital (Paterson, N.J.), and The Valley Hospital (Ridgewood, N.J.). In private practice for over 40 years, he was known for his warm and comforting bedside manner.
As an early adapter of laparoscopic surgery, he brought the technique to northern New Jersey and trained many surgeons on the technique of removing a gallbladder with a laparoscope.
In his free time, Weiss enjoyed skiing, biking, golf, music, Broadway theater, Museums, the New York Giants, good food (especially lobster and shrimp) and family, as well as bad dad jokes.
Weiss leaves behind his devoted wife of 33 years Joan Weiss, children Vic Weiss (Nicole Anderson Weiss), Amy Weiss (Peter Kadzik), Betsy Weiss Tyras (Peter Tyras), stepchildren Julie Jacobs and JoDee Winger (Scott Winger) and grandchildren Alex Weiss, Luke Weiss, Sydney Weiss, Jack Tobe-Carvallo (Nicole Tobe-Carvallo), Julia Tyras and Sarah Tyras, great-grandson Jackson Tobe-Carvallo and step-grandchildren Zach Winger and Amelia Winger, Melissa Kadzik (Anthony Ricotta), Alison Gathright (Chris Gathright), Mary-Pat Barron (David Barron) and PJ Kadzik (Anna Spanfeller).
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in his name to:
The Valley Hospital Foundation 223 N. Van Dien Avenue Ridgewood, NJ 07450 https://www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org
Due to COVID-19, internment will be immediate family only. There will be a celebration of life in N.J. in the Summer of 2021.