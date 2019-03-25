|
Bessie Ella Mix
2/10/1912 - 3/25/1997
Twenty one years ago today, God summoned His angels to carry you to your heavenly home. Your life was exemplary of love, integrity, intense work ethic, service to others; and above all, loving and living God's word!We honor your memory and dedicate ourselves to walk in the path of righteousness as you did. Our spirits are united congruent with our love, and respect for you eternally. Mom holds her children's hands for a while, but their hearts Forever.
Love for infinity,
your sons Edward and Carl, daughter-in-law Arnell, your grandsons, Cameron and Billy, your great-granddaughters Kmaia, Camryn, Miracle, Faith, your great-grandson, Nehemiah, your family and friends