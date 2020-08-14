1/1
Bessie L. Fennell
Bessie L. Fennell

Grantsboro - Bessie L. Fennell 87 on 8/5/2020 in Grantsboro, N.C. Beloved wife of the late Johnnie Fonville and Lee Fennell, Jr. dearest mother of

Vice Mayor Minnie Hiller-Cousins, the late Leamon Fennell and Maggie Mann-Montalvo also survived by 3 grands, 7great grands, inlaws other relatives and friends born in N.C she was a Licensed LPN, Cosmetologist, and resident of Passaic over 30 yrs, member of St John AME Turk Quarter Church NC,

Visiting Sun. 6-7 pm Service 7 pm @ The Madonna FH cremation per her wish private.

madonnafuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Madonna Multinational Home for Funerals
109 Howe Ave.
Passaic, NJ 07055
(973) 777-6011
