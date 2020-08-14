Bessie L. Fennell
Grantsboro - Bessie L. Fennell 87 on 8/5/2020 in Grantsboro, N.C. Beloved wife of the late Johnnie Fonville and Lee Fennell, Jr. dearest mother of
Vice Mayor Minnie Hiller-Cousins, the late Leamon Fennell and Maggie Mann-Montalvo also survived by 3 grands, 7great grands, inlaws other relatives and friends born in N.C she was a Licensed LPN, Cosmetologist, and resident of Passaic over 30 yrs, member of St John AME Turk Quarter Church NC,
Visiting Sun. 6-7 pm Service 7 pm @ The Madonna FH cremation per her wish private. madonnafuneralhome.com