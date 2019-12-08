|
Beth Ellen Glash
Bay Shore, NY - Beth Ellen Glash (nee Winkelmann) 59 , of Bay Shore L.I. New York formerly of Pequannock NJ passed away on Thursday December 5, 2019 . Born in Jersey City she was a self employed author. Wife of Scott J. Glash Sister of Bernie and Glenn Winkelmann. Aunt of Steffany Winkelmann Also survived by beloved cousins and friends. Visitation on Wednesday from 10 am -12 noon with a prayer service at noon at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. Interment at Cresthaven Cemetery Clifton NJ www.vainierifuneralhome.com