Betsy Coyle
Little Ferry - Betsy Coyle (nee Darata) 90, of Little Ferry passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Born in Lodi to the late Peter and Grace Darata. Beloved wife to the late Hugh Coyle (1979). Devoted mother to Richard Coyle (Fiancé Gabriele), Carol Sanzari (Al) and Patricia Hansen (Robert). Loving grandmother to Christopher (Fiancé Nathaly), Katie (Richard), Robert, Christie and Andrea and great grandchildren Blake, Ashton and Harper. Also, survived by her siblings Angie Clay, August Darata and Samuel Darata. Services and interment will be private. Memorial contributions to the Little Ferry Ambulance Corps would be appreciated. Arrangements are by Costa Memorial Home in Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com