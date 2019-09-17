|
Bettianne Kwiatkowski
Lyndhurst - Kwiatkowski, Bettianne (nee Carlson), 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, born and raised in Jersey City, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Walter Kwiatkowski. Loving mother of Maria Elena & her husband George Lee, Toni Ann & her husband Robert Rutigliano and Angela & her husband Thomas Catania. Dear sister of John Carlson, Joan Morreale and Kathleen Zdanowicz. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Mackenzie, Daniella, Joseph, Matthew, Anthony and Mark. Funeral Thursday at 9 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10 AM Queen of Peace R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 4-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.