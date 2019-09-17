Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
(201) 438-4664
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace R.C. Church
Bettianne Kwiatkowski Obituary
Bettianne Kwiatkowski

Lyndhurst - Kwiatkowski, Bettianne (nee Carlson), 75, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, born and raised in Jersey City, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Walter Kwiatkowski. Loving mother of Maria Elena & her husband George Lee, Toni Ann & her husband Robert Rutigliano and Angela & her husband Thomas Catania. Dear sister of John Carlson, Joan Morreale and Kathleen Zdanowicz. Cherished grandmother of Erin, Mackenzie, Daniella, Joseph, Matthew, Anthony and Mark. Funeral Thursday at 9 AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10 AM Queen of Peace R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Wednesday 4-9PM. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.
