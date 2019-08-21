Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
777 Wyckoff Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
Waldwick - Betty Ann Richter, 77, of Waldwick, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Born in Hackensack, Betty Ann lived in Montvale before moving to Waldwick 17 years ago. Betty Ann was a teacher for the Rivervale Board of Education for 30 years until she retired in 1992. She is survived by her Step-Daughters Suzanne and her husband Tom Weir of Wyckoff, and Christine and her husband Dennis Vajda of Midland Park, her 5 grandchildren, Julie, Matthew, Samantha, Nicole, and Jessica. She is also survived by her brother Leonard Levy, her nephews Larry (Maureen) Levy and Eric (Karen) Levy and their children, Tom, Shawn, Meredith, Alexandra, and Clayton Levy and her niece-in-law Diane Levy. Betty Ann was predeceased by her husband of 31 years Heinz Richter in 2008, her nephew Peter Levy and her sister-in-law Madelyn Levy. Visiting hours are 4 to 8 pm on Thursday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Service will be 10:00 am on Friday, at the Advent Lutheran Church, 777 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Interment will follow at the George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. Donations in Betty Ann's memory can be made to the Advent Lutheran Church or Valley Hospice, 223 North Van Dien Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450.
