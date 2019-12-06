Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
Betty Anne Kuprel

Bergenfield - Betty Anne Kuprel, 89, of Bergenfield, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. She was the daughter of Engel and Hannah (Johnson) Gelok and was proud to be a member of a large family of thirteen children. Betty was employed as a saleswoman at B&W Bakery, Hackensack, for over 30 years. After she worked as an aide at Lincoln Elementary School in Bergenfield. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was happiest when surrounded by her family. Betty was filled with joy of living, was sustained by her strong faith in God and her love of learning. She traveled extensively with her husband Joseph throughout the United States, the Bahamas and the Mediterranean. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to be open to a wide variety of life experiences especially in music and the arts. She was an accomplished seamstress, creative baker and an excellent swimmer. Betty is survived by her children: Susan Stankiewicz (John), Michael Bumbaco (Holly), Sally Clark-Utans (David), Mark Bumbaco (Pam) and her stepdaughters, Barbara (Kuprel) Siegal (Mark) and Lisa Kuprel, and her grandchildren, Alison Cooper (Abriel), Christopher Bumbaco, Kenneth Bumbaco and Amy Bumbaco, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband of 39 years Joseph Kuprel in 2017 and her first husband Michael Bumbaco Jr. in 1994. The family wishes to express gratitude to Betty's caregivers, especially Risi, Advira, Catalina, Indra, Mirielle Jean, Rose, Adrienne, Maria, Neresa and Rosie. Heartfelt thanks to all of you! Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield. on Sunday, December 8th, 2:00pm to 6:00pm. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Monday, December 9th , 11;00am. Burial to follow at Crest Haven Memorial Cemetery, Passaic Avenue, Clifton, NJ.
