Betty E Ricker Michelfelder
Sun City Center, FL - Betty E Ricker Michelfelder, 88, passed away on August 24, 2019. She was born on Stonetown Rd. in Ringwood, N.J., in the family farmhouse and moved next door, marrying Ray, living there for 45 years. She was an office manager for a woven label company in Haskell, then started her own label company. They then moved to N.C., and on to Apollo Beach, FL, in 1999. Even when Betty retired she didn't sit still. She was a South Bay Hospital volunteer for 10 years, coordinator of many St. Andrew Presbyterian Church Lunch bunch outings and lunches with her church women's group, Apollo Beach Women's Club for 16 years, Friday Rummicube group.
Mom, you were a wonderful mother, wife, and friend. You are loved by your two daughters, Judy Michelfelder Sickora and Tom, and JoAnn Michelfelder Christopher and Jeffrey. Four Grandblessings, Lori Michelfelder Mathisen (Peter), Jeremy Jones(Christine), Evan Sickora, Brett Sickora, eight great Grandblessings, Luke (Sarah )Mathisen, Cody (Bre ) Mathisen, Julie Mathisen, Emma, Sam, Chloe, Isaac Jones and Aria, and one great great Grandblessing, Wyatt Mathisen. Your special friends here in Florida will miss you too, you have touched so many lives.
You and Dad gave us such a wonderful life and we are so thankful that the Lord gave us such loving parents. You will be greatly missed but we will see you again.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries through St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. West, Sun City Center, FL, 33573.