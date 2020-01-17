|
Betty Israel
Emerson - March 7, 1924 - January 16, 2020
Betty Israel of Emerson, NJ formerly of Bergenfield, NJ and Elmont NY, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 with her beloved daughter and wonderful aide Venice Blake by her side. Betty was the daughter of the late Morris and Tema (Tilly) -(Stein) Goff Sobel. Betty was born on March 7, 1924 in Glasgow, Scotland.
She was a retired elementary teacher from Elmont, NY and worked part time in Dumont , NJ. She was a member of the JCC. and enjoyed traveling, and playing Bridge.
Survivors include her daughter; Michele (Midge) Monat, her son; Burton Israel, and granddaughter; Temina Monat Conklin.
Betty was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 64 years; Larry Israel.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Beth David Cemetery, 300 Elmont Road, Elmont, NY.
Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the by visiting .
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; 845-794-7474 or
www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com.