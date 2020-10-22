1/1
Betty J. Pflugi
Betty J. Pflugi

Lyndhurst - Betty J. Pflugi (nee Ayres), 97, died Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Born in Nicholson, Pennsylvania, she lived in Lyndhurst for over 50 years before moving to Roseland in 2014.

She was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign War Post # 4697 of North Arlington and a member of the ladies auxiliary of the West Hudson Detachment, Marine Corps League of Kearny.

Betty was the beloved wife of the late Edward Pflugi; and the cherished mother of Darla Pflugi and Craig Pflugi and his wife Sandy Hackett.

Private Services were held under the direction of the Parow Funeral Home 185 Ridge Rd., North Arlington. A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held at a future date.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parow Funeral Home
185 Ridge Rd.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
