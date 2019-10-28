|
Betty Jean Maxwell
Titusville, FL - Betty Jean Maxwell (Ma), 88, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Titusville, Florida, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her family was at her side.
Betty was born on March 1, 1931, in Cairo, Georgia, to Cliff and Fannie Knight Stewart. She married the love of her life, James E. Maxwell (Daddy Max), and moved to Florida in 1952. Betty had many jobs in her life, including Wife, Mother, Grandmother, School teacher, Banker, Restaurant owner, and Chamber and Governor's board member, but her favorite was loving and caring for her family and anyone in need.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Five Brothers, her Sister, her Daughter Becky and Son-in-law Jerry Lee, and her beloved husband, James E. Maxwell.
She is survived by her Son; Steve (Paula) Maxwell, Brother; Pete (Susan) Stewart, Seven Grandchildren; Amy Savacool, Ronnie (Tara) Benton, Lonnie (Robin) Benton, Tammy (Leland) Hulsizer, Alisha (Kris) Durden-Londo, Sarah Maxwell, and Mandy Lee (Michael Carroll), in addition to Fourteen Great-Grandchildren, Four Great-Great-Grandchildren, and many Nieces and Nephews.
Ma and Daddy Max are together again. There will be no services at this time, with their wishes to be returned to Cairo at a later date.
The family would like to thank Lisa Waring and the wonderful staff at Southern Living, Joe's Club, and Hospice of St. Francis. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or Hospice of St. Francis.