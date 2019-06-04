Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Betty K. Sharry Obituary
Betty K. Sharry

Paramus - Betty K. (nee Tichacek) passed away peacefully on June 2, 2019, one day before her 94th birthday and her 69th wedding anniversary. Born and raised in Garfield, NJ, she was a longtime resident of Paramus, where Betty and her husband Ray raised their family.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband Raymond Sharry. Devoted mother of Donna and her husband Tom Landers of Ridgewood and Raymond (Ron) Sharry of Paramus. Cherished grandmother of Alyssa, Daniel, Jennifer Landers and Alexandra, Kyle and Christopher Sharry.

Betty will be remembered for her steadfast faith, her love of reading and being a passionate football fan, preferably college. There is nothing Betty enjoyed more than spending time with her family. We will miss her unconditional love and her joy for the simple things in life.

Family will receive friends on Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday June 7, 2019 at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
