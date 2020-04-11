|
Betty Rosenberg
Wherever Betty Rosenberg went, one could almost imagine a stream of flowers in her wake. She possessed an inner beauty, a gift of nature, that somehow elevated everything, everyone she touched. To know her was to love her; and yet, few people actually knew her story.
Born in 1926 in Des Moines, Iowa, Betty was raised with her two older brothers, Lou and Ben, by a single mom. They all struggled. Providing for one necessity meant the elimination of another. And Betty, with her sensitivity and keen intelligence, witnessed how poverty could strip away hope of a better life. Yet, in spite of this grim situation, Betty managed to hold onto her dreams. She did so silently, never burdening others with something she knew she had to do herself. This became a life-long habit; taking care of others first before quietly attending to her own needs later. Along with this selfless process, Betty's quiet love of learning introduced her to books by which she could discover the world. Even after she could afford to purchase any and all books she desired, the library always remained her favorite place to muse, wonder and investigate. And it was here she found a way to see beyond her impoverished circumstances.
Her beauty was a given. Perhaps it opened doors, but Betty never flaunted it. Instead she focused on fashioning the life she wanted to live. It began with her early marriage to Robert Kramer and the delights of being a young mother to their son, Stephen. Even though Betty and Robert parted, Betty soon met Harold Rosenberg, the love of her life. Moving from Los Angeles to Teaneck, Betty blossomed. She and Harold enjoyed all the pleasures of New York; and while he worked as Founder and President of Octagon Process, Betty continued her painting, her literary pursuits and being a grandmother. Stephen's three children, Jennifer, Jordan and Jonathan, adored their Grandma Betty. She showered them with her brand of love and attention which, in good time, she also gave to her seven great grandchildren. Betty is mourned by her family as well as all who ever felt her graciousness. Her spirit will continue to flourish as long as there is love and appreciation for life.
The family also wishes to thank Betty's three care-givers; Rogeric Casino, Richmark Casino, and Patience Okorie. In every way, they consistently provided her with care, comfort and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to one's favorite charity or to The Friends of Teaneck Library.