Betty Sherwin
Elizabeth "Betty" Hope Sherwin passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 90 at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. Betty was born in Troy, New York and grew up in Lansingburgh. At the time of her death she was a resident of Mahwah, New Jersey. Betty was the daughter of the late George D. and Catherine Murphy Hope. She was a 1948 graduate of Lansingburgh High School. Betty married Caryle "Cookie" Sherwin on April 16, 1955 and spent 33 wonderful years together until his death in April of 1988. Together they raised four daughters, the late Elizabeth "Liz" Sherwin, Patricia (Anthony) Ferraro, Linda Sherwin and Susan (Richard) Allen. She is also survived by four granddaughters Rebecca, Megan, Hannah and Nicole, her future grandson in-law, Shane, as well her brother in-law, Thomas McManus, and many nieces and nephews. Betty was one of 6 girls growing up and was predeceased by her five sisters, Helen Miller, Kay Schermerhorn, Dorothy Lanoue, Shirley Ryan and most recently, Patricia McManus. Betty was a devoted wife and mother and moved quite often for Caryle's job as an executive with the Grand Union Supermarket Chain and later the A&P. Together with their daughters they moved a multitude of times to Upstate New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Michigan finally residing in New Jersey again in 1987 this time permanently. She had a special relationship with her sisters which began growing up in the depression when they slept three to a bed and continued on into adulthood. Bettys sisters would visit often to see a Broadway show or catch a Yankee game. Their example of strength, sisterly love, devotion to family and each other left a legacy which every generation after has modeled themselves by. They had a bond nobody could break. Betty was an avid sports fan; her favorite teams were the Yankees, Knicks and Giants. She enjoyed family vacations to Lake George, Ocean City, NJ, Orlando, cross country auto trips and later in life, cruising. She played in a monthly bridge group until retiring three years ago. She was a devout Catholic. Her daughters and granddaughters were her life and she was their rock helping them through rough times such as cancer. She was the glue that held the family together when Liz, her eldest daughter passed away last November. Betty will be missed by many but thankfully has repeatedly shown by example how to soldier on even in the face of sadness as she did when she lost her beloved husband Caryle, 32 years ago. The Funeral Mass celebrating Betty's life is 10:30am on Monday, November 19, 2020 at St. Paul's Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave., Ramsey, NJ. Burial will follow at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Betty's family is mindful of the current COVID conditions. While compliance with COVID protocol will be adhered to, they understand many family and friends may choose not to attend the funeral mass for personal safety reasons. They continue to appreciate everyone's kind words and prayers. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com
