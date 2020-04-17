Services
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty VanEeuwen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty VanEeuwen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty VanEeuwen Obituary
Betty Van Eeuwen

Prospect Park - Van Eeuwen, Betty (nee: DeYoung), age 91 of Prospect Park, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Paterson, Betty had resided in Prospect Park all of her life. While a homemaker almost all of her life, Betty did take a job as a gift wrapper for Sealfons in Ridgewood after her husband's death. Betty was an active member of the Sixth Reformed Church, now Living Word Church, in North Haledon where she had acted as a past president of the Women's Guild. Betty was also the first woman to serve on the Prospect Park Borough Council. Betty Van Eeuwen was the beloved wife of the late Marinus "Joe" Van Eeuwen (1990). Loving mother of Lois Bridge and her husband Joseph of Prospect Park, James Van Eeuwen of Howell, and Peter Van Eeuwen and his wife Connie of Morris Plains. Grandmother of Heather, Sara, Melissa, Jessica, Meredith, Trevor, Emily, and Alyson. Great grandmother of six. A private graveside service and interment will be held at the Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Memorial donations can be made to the Living Word Church, or to the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association.

(www.browningforshay.com)
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -