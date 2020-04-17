|
|
Betty Van Eeuwen
Prospect Park - Van Eeuwen, Betty (nee: DeYoung), age 91 of Prospect Park, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born in Paterson, Betty had resided in Prospect Park all of her life. While a homemaker almost all of her life, Betty did take a job as a gift wrapper for Sealfons in Ridgewood after her husband's death. Betty was an active member of the Sixth Reformed Church, now Living Word Church, in North Haledon where she had acted as a past president of the Women's Guild. Betty was also the first woman to serve on the Prospect Park Borough Council. Betty Van Eeuwen was the beloved wife of the late Marinus "Joe" Van Eeuwen (1990). Loving mother of Lois Bridge and her husband Joseph of Prospect Park, James Van Eeuwen of Howell, and Peter Van Eeuwen and his wife Connie of Morris Plains. Grandmother of Heather, Sara, Melissa, Jessica, Meredith, Trevor, Emily, and Alyson. Great grandmother of six. A private graveside service and interment will be held at the Fair Lawn Cemetery, Fair Lawn. Memorial donations can be made to the Living Word Church, or to the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association.
