Betty Walter
Betty Walter

Haworth - Betty Walter passed away on June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Walter. Survived by her 2 sons, Michael and his wife Dorothy, and Ken and his wife Debbie. She was the Branch Manager of County Trust Bank in Haworth for many years. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr. Tenafly on Friday from 9AM-1030AM with funeral service to begin at 1030AM. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
