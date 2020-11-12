Betty Weekes
Rochester, NY - June 10, 1930 - November 9, 2020
With family by her side, Betty Weekes passed peacefully on November 9, 2020, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 48 years, Donald M. Weekes, who proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean war. Betty is survived by her sister, Sr. Mary Jacqueline Mc Dermott, and her sister-in-law, Betty Flores.
Betty is survived by her four children; her son Donald M. Weekes, Jr. and his wife Lan Chi, her daughter Virginia Weekes Greco and her husband Jim, her son Paul M. Weekes and his wife Bonnie, and her daughter Laurie Weekes Zweigle and her husband Walter. Betty was delighted by her 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was born in Brooklyn, New York. and was the youngest of 8 children. She and Don raised their children in New Jersey and eventually they were happy to retire in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Betty moved to Upstate New York in 2011 to be closer to her family.
Due to the pandemic, a private catholic mass will be held at St. Boniface Church in Wesley Hills , New York. A private burial will be alongside her husband at BG WIlliam C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightsville, New Jersey.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Betty to be planned in the future.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Fund c/o .The Village Green, 10 Munson Street, LeRoy, NY 14482 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, in Betty's name.
