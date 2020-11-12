1/1
Betty Weekes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Weekes

Rochester, NY - June 10, 1930 - November 9, 2020

With family by her side, Betty Weekes passed peacefully on November 9, 2020, at the age of 90. Predeceased by her devoted husband of 48 years, Donald M. Weekes, who proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean war. Betty is survived by her sister, Sr. Mary Jacqueline Mc Dermott, and her sister-in-law, Betty Flores.

Betty is survived by her four children; her son Donald M. Weekes, Jr. and his wife Lan Chi, her daughter Virginia Weekes Greco and her husband Jim, her son Paul M. Weekes and his wife Bonnie, and her daughter Laurie Weekes Zweigle and her husband Walter. Betty was delighted by her 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was born in Brooklyn, New York. and was the youngest of 8 children. She and Don raised their children in New Jersey and eventually they were happy to retire in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Betty moved to Upstate New York in 2011 to be closer to her family.

Due to the pandemic, a private catholic mass will be held at St. Boniface Church in Wesley Hills , New York. A private burial will be alongside her husband at BG WIlliam C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightsville, New Jersey.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Betty to be planned in the future.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunshine Fund c/o .The Village Green, 10 Munson Street, LeRoy, NY 14482 or to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, in Betty's name.

Please leave a condolence, share a story, at alhartfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alhart Funeral Home
3068 Main Street
Caledonia, NY 14423
585-538-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved