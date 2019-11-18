|
|
Betty Whitehead Morgan
Betty Whitehead Morgan, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019. She was born on July 9, 1925, in Trenton, NJ to Edward and Edna Whitehead. She was married to Robert John Morgan in March 1948 who preceded her in death in 2011.
She was a member of the River Vale Community Church in River Vale, NJ. She loved to be active in the church and especially enjoyed writing letters to the missionaries. Betty faithfully sent cards for birthdays and anniversaries to all her friends and family. Over the years she crocheted many afghans with new babies, family and friends being the recipients.
Betty is survived by her three children and spouses, Diane and Steve Renicks, David and Sue Morgan and Carol and Ron Savoy. She has 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Funeral Service on Thursday, November 21, at 10:00 AM at the Robert Spearing Funeral Home, Inc., 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com, Interment to follow in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the River Vale Community Church, 600 New Street, River Vale, NJ 07675