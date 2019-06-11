Services
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
(973) 345-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Santangelo Funeral Home
635 McBride Ave.
Woodland Park , NJ 07424
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church
473 Main St.
Little Falls, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Totowa, NJ
View Map
Bettyann R. (nee McCann) Anderson

Woodland Park - Bettyann R. (nee McCann) Anderson, of Woodland Park, passed away after a brief illness on June 9, 2019. Betty was born on November 20, 1953 in Paterson, NJ to the late John R. and Elfrieda (Kramme) McCann. She worked at Prudential Insurance in Parsippany for 19 years and spent the past 18 years at The Early Learning Center in Fairfield, NJ where she enjoyed working with the young children. In her off hours, Betty enjoyed her family, traveling and her dogs. Betty is survived by her husband David, daughter Katie, son Joe, sister Rose Iandoli, brother John McCann, nieces Gina Lanzalatto, Dani Coss, Rhonda Ely, Pam Hollington and Jennifer Cruz and nephews Jim Iandoli, Jonathan McCann, Tom Ely and John Liberty.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 13th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 9:30am at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church, 473 Main St., Little Falls, NJ. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. More at www.santangelofuneral.com
