Bettyann R. (nee McCann) Anderson
Woodland Park - Bettyann R. (nee McCann) Anderson, of Woodland Park, passed away after a brief illness on June 9, 2019. Betty was born on November 20, 1953 in Paterson, NJ to the late John R. and Elfrieda (Kramme) McCann. She worked at Prudential Insurance in Parsippany for 19 years and spent the past 18 years at The Early Learning Center in Fairfield, NJ where she enjoyed working with the young children. In her off hours, Betty enjoyed her family, traveling and her dogs. Betty is survived by her husband David, daughter Katie, son Joe, sister Rose Iandoli, brother John McCann, nieces Gina Lanzalatto, Dani Coss, Rhonda Ely, Pam Hollington and Jennifer Cruz and nephews Jim Iandoli, Jonathan McCann, Tom Ely and John Liberty.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 13th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday at 9:30am at Our Lady of the Holy Angels Church, 473 Main St., Little Falls, NJ. Burial will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. More at www.santangelofuneral.com