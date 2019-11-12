|
|
Bettyann Smith
Smith, Bettyann (Duffy) age 80, passed peacefully on Tuesday October 29, 2019. Most recently from West Milford, she was a previous resident of Oak Ridge, Wanaque, and Paterson, where she was born and raised by her parents, the late James and Ruth (Rock) Duffy. She was a bookkeeper at Morlite Sales of Fairlawn for many years before retiring. She was predeceased by her husband, the late Dennis Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Elayne (Stokoe) Liggieri and her husband, Peter; her sisters, Patricia Miller of Pompton Lakes, Carole Duffy of Wanaque, and Joan Colella and her husband Louis Colella of Wanaque. Also her grandsons Kenneth and Andrew Liggieri of West Milford, and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell from 12-3pm with a 2:30 pm service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org.